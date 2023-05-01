Josh Downs selection named ‘best pick’ for Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to build the foundation of the offense around quarterback Anthony Richardson. After selecting him at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, the future of the franchise is in the hands of the former Florida Gator.

But a few rounds later, the Colts gave Richardson a new weapon with the selection of North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

The receiver slid a little bit in the draft, falling to No. 79 overall in the third round. However, one analyst believes the selection of Downs was the best pick the Colts made in the draft.

Here is why CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso loves the Downs’ pick:

Best pick (A): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (Round 3, Pick 79) Best pure underneath, possession slot WR in the class. Super-nimble. Flashes awesome ball-tracking skills in tight quarterbacks. Despite his route-running chops and sudden feet, he’s not a YAC weapon. Will be Anthony Richardson’s best friend early. (Chris Trapasso)

Downs had a fantastic three-year career at North Carolina, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He came six receptions away from back-to-back 100-reception seasons and was the go-to guy for both Sam Howell and Drake Maye.

Now, the Colts hope he’s the go-to guy for Richardson for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire