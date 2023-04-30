Josh Downs reveals what number he will wear for Indianapolis Colts

The first North Carolina player off the board this weekend at the 2023 NFL draft was wide receiver Josh Downs. The Indianapolis Colts took Downs at No. 79 overall, giving new quarterback Anthony Richardson a weapon in the offense.

After Downs was drafted, he met the Indianapolis media for the first time ahead of rookie minicamp next week. That will be the first time Downs hits the field for the Colts as he looks to impress the coaching staff.

And when Downs does hit the field, he will do so wearing number one.

Downs took to Instagram to reveal he has picked one as his jersey number in the NFL:

While Downs had to wait to hear his name called longer than he wanted, he may have landed in the perfect spot.

He will be coached by former NFL great Reggie Wayne and it’s been revealed that Downs was Wayne’s favorite prospect at the wide receiver position already. Under Wayne’s guidance, Downs could develop into a star for the Colts and a big weapon for Richardson.

