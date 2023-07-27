Josh Downs ready to go for training camp

Former North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts to hopefully be a long-term duo with quarterback Anthony Richardson for the franchise.

Downs slipped a little in the draft but was eventually taken in the third round at No. 79 overall. Throughout the offseason, he and Richardson have been able to work together but a knee injury sidelined Downs for some time forcing him to miss a bit of OTA’s. However, there’s now good news regarding Downs and his training camp status.

The receiver talked to James Boyd of The Athletic to get the latest on the rookie as he was in Las Vegas to help host a football talk. Downs dished on his status:

Since you’re back training, will you be 100% and fully available when training camp begins? Yeah, I will. Context: Downs clearly didn’t want to harp on anything negative, but to hear he’ll be back in action for training camp should warrant a sigh of relief from the Colts and their fans. He shined during the rookie minicamp, catching several passes across the middle from Richardson before a knee injury sidelined him during OTAs and veteran minicamp. Other pass catchers dealing with injuries to keep an eye on are Michael Pittman Jr. (hip), Jelani Woods (hamstring), Will Mallory (foot) and Drew Ogletree (ACL). All of them were out during the veteran minicamp.

With the Colts opening up camp on Wednesday, Downs was out there in action. That’s great news as he looks set for what we hope is a big first year in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire