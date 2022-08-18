Josh Downs named top-50 preseason NFL draft prospect

With just over one week until the UNC football program kicks off the 2022 season, receiver Josh Downs continues to hear his name associated with the 2023 NFL Draft.

Already slotted as a second-round in most mock drafts, the highest out of any of the North Carolina players heading into this season, Downs landed in the top-50 NFL draft prospects as fall camps wind down.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, Downs is his 36th best draft eligible prospect entering the 2022 season.

“Downs is a lightning quick and instinctive open-field runner who is highly dangerous after the catch. He has the second gear to run under the deep ball, and he flashes the ability to make tough over-the-shoulder catches. The slot receiver has the burst and quick feet to separate fro man, and he finds pockets in zone looks. But Downs is a small target who doesn’t have the frame to win a lot of 50-50 balls and doesn’t always catch the ball clean. He was one of six receivers in the FBS to eclipse 100 receptions last year, helping him to 1,335 yards (10th most) and eight touchdowns.”

The 5-foot-10 wide out has a draft grade of 85 and is the fifth ranked wide receiver on the list.

Downs is one of the hottest names heading into this season following a massive 2021 season in which he set program season-season records in receptions and receiving yards. He was recently named in the top-30 in ESPN’s top-100 college football players this season, after not being ranked last year at this time.

UNC begins its 2022 season on August 27, hosting Florida A&M,

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire