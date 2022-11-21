Josh Downs named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is having another big year for the Tar Heels and now as the season winds down, he’s is taking a step forward for a big award at his position.

On Monday, the Biletnikoff Award announced the list of semifinalists for the annual award. Downs was one of 12 receivers named to the list of semifinalists that was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.

Joining Downs as a semifinalist are Jordan Addison (USC), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Nathaniel Dell (Houston), Zay Flowers (Boston College), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Charlie Jones (Purdue), Rashee Rice (SMU), Keylon Stokes (Tulsa).

The list of 12 semifinalists will be cut down to three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The winner of the award will be announced on December 8th as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards.

