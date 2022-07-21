Josh Downs named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Just a few days after being named to the Maxwell Award watch list, UNC football wide receiver Josh Downs received another national honor.

On Thursday it was announced that Downs was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

Downs had a record-setting 2021season for the Tar Heels with 101 receptions and 1,355 receiving yards, both single-season school records. He also scored a touchdown in eight-straight games, one short of the school standard. He led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally in receptions and was second in the league and 11th nationally in receiving yards.

Last year, Downs was also a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist and All-ACC First Team selection.

