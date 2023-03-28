Josh Downs meets with a few NFL teams during pro day in Chapel Hill

The 2023 NFL draft is just under a month away as the league welcomes in the newest talent. Among those that are hoping to hear their names called is former UNC football standout Josh Downs.

The wide receiver is among the best at his position going into the draft and should hear his name called early on Day 2 if not late on Day 1. On Monday, Downs was one of a few players to participate in North Carolina’s pro day and following the event, he met the media.

Downs was asked which teams have shown interest in him so far and he answered that he’s met with the New England Patriots, Tennesse Titans and New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. He also has a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Josh Downs said his agent has told him to expect to be selected anywhere in the range of picks 25 thru 45. He’s met with 15-20 teams, including the #Patriots, #Titans, and #Saints last night in Chapel Hill. Also says he’ll meet with the #Cowboys later. pic.twitter.com/ujol1j6tbL — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 27, 2023

Right now, most analysts have Downs as WR4-WR6 on their boards as we get set to go into April. The receiver has drawn interest from a lot of teams, meeting with more at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month as well.

For Downs, getting into the right system to maximize his skill set will be critical, as he’s projected to be in the slot at the next level. Whoever lands him, is certainly getting a hard worker at the position.

