Josh Donaldson takes subtle dig at Blue Jays management

Josh Donaldson does not sound like he is in a good place with Toronto Blue Jays management. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as a ‘possible destination’ for Josh Donaldson ahead of Friday’s MLB waiver trade deadline, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com.

Toronto Blue Jays’ third baseman Josh Donaldson didn’t say a lot about how he feels about the team’s management, but he said enough.

In an exclusive interview with the Toronto Sun, Donaldson was asked about the team’s reported decision to place him on waivers.

“I can’t control what the team wants to do with me,” the former AL MVP stated. “The only thing I can control is going out there and trying to perform at the best of my ability and doing everything I can to prepare to be ready for each and every game.”

Donaldson was also asked about his relationship with the people who are in charge of making that decision: Team President Mark Shaprio and General Manager Ross Atkins. While not naming any names, Donaldson declined to elaborate on the apparent falling out, though he did offer just enough to let us all know how he was feeling.

“There’s a lot I can say about that, but I choose not to say anything about it right now,” the slugger offered. “When it comes down to it, there’s going to be a time that we can talk about it.”

The 32-year-old also went yard in his first at-bat of Thursday night’s rehab game, which was surely a delight for the five scouts in attendance.

Donaldson is playing at Dunedin Stadium where the scouts almost outnumber the fans. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/UE4HsjASWF — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 30, 2018





Warning track, a ground out and oh ya a home run so far in Josh Donaldson’s rehab game here in Dunedin tonight. pic.twitter.com/v8ZcKZi6te — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 30, 2018

Story Continues





August 31st marks MLB’s waiver trade deadline, aka the last day the Jays could trade Donaldson, for those who are somewhat confused with baseball’s trade deadline system. And with the obvious cloud of distraction hanging over the “Bringer of Rain,” he’s decided to take the day off.

His waiver status aside, Donaldson said he'd likely take today off. He also mentioned a start or two at triple A before returning to the big leagues. #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 31, 2018





Considering that Toronto reportedly wants Donaldson ‘gone,’ the team will likely do anything in their power to make a trade happen on Friday. However, if a trade doesn’t go down, it sounds like the two parties may want to attend some counseling sessions to try and work things out.

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: