Josh Donaldson suspended by MLB after igniting benches-clearing incident vs. Pirates

Major League Baseball has suspended Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson one game after he ignited a benches-clearing argument Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Donaldson has chosen to appeal his suspension, so he can continue to play for the Braves until his suspension is heard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s the incident that led to the suspension, starting with Donaldson getting hit by a pitch by Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove:

Benches clear as #Braves' Josh Donaldson is hit by a pitch by Pirates' Joe Musgrove. pic.twitter.com/7xKeHgC9Fn — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 10, 2019

Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were both ejected from the game, like Donaldson, but weren’t suspended by the league. The difference, likely, is that Donaldson clearly pushed Pirates catcher Elias Diaz.

Braves infielder Josh Donaldson has words with Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove (59) after being hit by a pitch during the MLB baseball game on June 10, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

———

Mike Oz is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @mikeoz

More from Yahoo Sports: