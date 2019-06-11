Josh Donaldson suspended by MLB after igniting benches-clearing incident vs. Pirates
Major League Baseball has suspended Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson one game after he ignited a benches-clearing argument Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Donaldson has chosen to appeal his suspension, so he can continue to play for the Braves until his suspension is heard.
Here’s the incident that led to the suspension, starting with Donaldson getting hit by a pitch by Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove:
Benches clear as #Braves' Josh Donaldson is hit by a pitch by Pirates' Joe Musgrove. pic.twitter.com/7xKeHgC9Fn
— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 10, 2019
Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were both ejected from the game, like Donaldson, but weren’t suspended by the league. The difference, likely, is that Donaldson clearly pushed Pirates catcher Elias Diaz.
