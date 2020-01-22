Josh Donaldson says decision to sign with Twins over Braves, Nationals came down to money

The Nationals made an offer to free-agent Josh Donaldson this winter but talks didn't progress much deeper than that, the third baseman told NBC Sports Washington's Tim Shovers at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

"I had a talk with the general manager [Mike Rizzo] and I had a conversation with Davey [Martinez] as well," Donaldson said. "Had a couple conversations with some of the teammates but nothing that was structurally or anything like that. It was just kind of what they thought and where they saw me as part of their team and part of the organization. Ultimately, that didn't work out."

Donaldson confirmed Washington did make an offer, although he couldn't recall how much it was. He expressed excitement for signing with the Minnesota Twins, a team coming off a 101-win season in which it led the majors in home runs.

"There was multiple decisions [that went into it]," Donaldson said. "I think it's going to be a great lineup. I've had a lot of success in that ballpark as well. At the end of the day, the dollars were more too."

The 2015 AL MVP spent last season with the Braves. Atlanta beat out the Nationals for the NL East crown but was knocked out by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS before Washington went on to win the World Series. As a player who faced Washington 19 times last season, he admitted it wasn't easy watching the Nationals hoist the Commissioner's Trophy.

"It was tough," Donaldson said. "At the end of the day you're excited for those guys because they were able to close the deal. For a team that was in our division and for a team that we handled pretty much the entire season, it did make it a little bit more salt in the wounds for sure."

After signing Donaldson, the Twins have the makings of one of the deepest lineups in the sport and appear poised to defend their AL Central crown. The Braves moved quickly after the news broke, signing free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million contract Tuesday to replace Donaldson in the middle of the order.

Washington, meanwhile, plans to try out top prospect Carter Kieboom at third base in Spring Training, with veterans Asdrúbal Cabrera, Howie Kendrick and Starlin Castro capable of playing there should Kieboom prove not yet ready.

