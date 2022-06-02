Josh Donaldson upset after Yankees, teammates didn't back him up after 'Jackie' comments

Josh Donaldson said he was hurt after his New York Yankees teammates didn’t back him up following his “Jackie Robinson” comments directed at Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.

Donaldson admitted that what he said about Anderson was wrong, but hearing his teammates bash him for it was disappointing.

“I think that was tough to hear, for sure, just for the simple fact that I pride myself on being a good teammate, and everywhere I’ve went, every organization that I’ve been a part of, minus Oakland, has offered me extensions, has wanted me to stay back,” Donaldson said during batting practice Wednesday, via The Associated Press.

“They’ve showed that they wanted me a part of their team. Obviously it didn’t work out that way. And that’s just the business end of it. And also everywhere I went, I’ve won. I think part of winning is having good team chemistry, and I’ve taken pride everywhere I’ve went I’ve aways tried to help people try to get better.”

Sounds like he's still missing the point.

Donaldson was suspended for one game last month after he admitted to calling Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie” during a game. That prompted the benches to clear during that game, and White Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the game that Donaldson made “a racist comment.”

Donaldson initially defended himself, saying that he was joking and referencing a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview Anderson did where he compared himself to Jackie Robinson.

Anderson didn’t find it funny and said a few days later that he warned Donaldson about calling him that back in 2019.

Donaldson’s comments drew plenty of criticism, including from Yankees manager Aaron Boone and teammate Aaron Judge. Boone said he didn’t think Donaldson’s comments were “the right thing to do there,” and Judge didn’t agree with it either, “joke or not.”

Many of Josh Donaldson's teammates criticized him for calling Tim Anderson "Jackie" last week, which somehow caught him by surprise. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Donaldson’s former teammate and current White Sox reliever Liam Hendricks slammed him recently, and said he was “not a fan.”

“I know Liam has come out a couple times and said some stuff about me,” Donaldson said, via The Associated Press. “It’s weird because I hear one thing and then when I see him it’s different. So it’s definitely been confusing for that. I’m not saying that every one of my teammates have always been best friends with.”

Though Donaldson has apologized, including to the Robinson family, he still thinks that Anderson might have “misinterpreted” his comments.