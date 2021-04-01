Josh Donaldson gets Twins' first hit, then leaves because of leg injury

MILWAUKEE – Josh Donaldson got the first hit of the season for the Twins, but he didn't make it out of the first inning.

The veteran third baseman injured his right leg between first and second base while legging out a one-out double off Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff on Thursday at American Family Field.

Donaldson remained in the game after checking with first base coach Tommy Watkins.

But as the teams switched for the bottom of the first, Donaldson left and was replaced at third base by Luis Arraez.

The Twins said Donaldson left because of a tight right hamstring.

Arraez started as the left fielder; Jake Cave took his spot.

Donaldson, 35, missed much of last season because of calf injuries. He is the Twins' highest paid player, earning $21.75 million this year.