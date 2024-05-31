Josh Doig among Roma’s preferred options to replace departing Leonardo Spinazzola

Sassuolo wide man Josh Doig continues being linked with Roma as he is likely to depart the Neroverdi following their recent relegation to Serie B.

The Scottish fullback joined Sassuolo in January from Hellas Verona.

However, his spell at the club may be short lived as the player is hoping for a move back to Serie A.

This time around, Roma seem to be keen on the Scottish international who collected 2 assists in 16 appearances for the Neroverdi.

According to Il Messaggero, Doig remains Roma’s preferred option to replace Leonardo Spinazzola this summer.

Spinazzola’s contract is bound to expire next week and there are no talks for a new deal.

As a result, Roma reached out to Doig’s entourage and made inquiries for the player’s availability to a move.

Doig is considered a good replacement of Spinazzola and a valid alternative to Angelino – the Scot is more physically imposing but equally skilled at dribbling.