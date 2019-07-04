Josh Doctson: Washington passing on my option is nothing to be sad about

Washington took wide receiver Josh Doctson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and so far he’s been a disappointment, which is why the team passed on his fifth-year option this offseason. But Doctson says that’s fine.

Doctson says he’ll have a positive attitude this year, whether he’s working toward a new contract in Washington or elsewhere.

“I think I’m hitting free agency next year. I won’t be the first, won’t be the last,” he said, via ESPN. “It’s nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it’s all love.”

Doctson doesn’t believe he has anything to prove as a player, even though he hasn’t done a lot in his first three NFL seasons.

“No, because that would mean it would have gotten to me and I’d feel some type of way. There’s no motivation,” he said. “I’m not trying to prove nothing to nobody. Just trying to get chemistry with the quarterbacks.”

Doctson did have the best numbers of his career in 2018, but that was just 44 catches for 532 yards. He’ll need more than that if he’s going to earn a big contract in free agency next year.