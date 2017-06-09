Josh Doctson trying to earn starting job

Josh Doctson was the Redskins’ first-round pick in 2016, but they aren’t going to hand the receiver a starting job.

Ryan Grant has taken first-team snaps in organized team activities. But the Redskins expect Doctson, who missed most of last season with two Achilles’ injuries, to earn his way into the lineup.

“They’re both good receivers. They’re both going to play,” Reskins coach Jay Gruden said, via JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic. “The good thing about Ryan is that he can play all over the place.”

The Redskins are working Doctson exclusively at the Z position, with Terrelle Pryor expected to start at the X.

“He can play both, but right now we’re trying to start him at Z and see how it goes,” Gruden said. “That would be the plan.”

Doctson played in only two games, making two catches for 66 yards last season before going on injured reserve.