Josh Doctson signs with Vikings

Josh Doctson was selected one pick ahead of Laquon Treadwell in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he’ll be following in Treadwell’s footsteps in Minnesota.

Doctson was waived by Washington on Saturday around the same time that the Vikings cut Treadwell after three dismal seasons. Neither player was claimed by another team and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings are signing Doctson.

The move gives the Vikings the fifth receiver that head coach Mike Zimmer suggested they’d be signing after only keeping four on their initial 53-man roster. Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson make up that quartet.

It also reunites Doctson with Kirk Cousins after the duo hooked up for 37 catches for 568 yards and six touchdowns over 18 games together in Washington. Doctson had 44 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns while playing without Cousins last year.