The Cardinals placed practice squad receiver Josh Doctson on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Doctson, 28, signed to the team’s practice squad Sept. 3.

He entered the NFL as a first-round choice of Washington in 2016. He lasted three seasons, playing only 33 games. Doctson has played only one game since Washington cut him before the 2019 season.

Doctson played seven snaps in his one game for the Vikings in 2019, his last game action.

He signed with the Jets in 2020 but opted out of playing over COVID-19 concerns.

In his career, Doctson has 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.

Josh Doctson placed on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk