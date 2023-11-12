Josh Dobbs, T.J. Hockenson have Vikings rolling over the Saints

The Josh Dobbs train is rolling again on Sunday.

Dobbs led the Vikings to a win off the bench last Sunday and he's been just as good in his first start for the team. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead the Vikings to a 24-3 halftime lead over the Saints.

The touchdown came on Dobbs' final throw of the first half. It was a 28-yard score by tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has piled up 10 catches for 128 yards despite a rib injury that had him listed as questionable to play. Hockenson has appeared to be in pain after several hits, but he keeps getting up and the Saints have found no answer for him on defense.

Dobbs is 18-of-22 for 220 yards and he's picked up 40 more yards on six runs. Running back Ty Chandler has five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Jordan Addison has picked up 69 yards on four catches.

Addison nearly had a touchdown catch in the second quarter, but couldn't control the ball while falling to the ground. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell lost a timeout when he challenged that call, but that's about all that's gone wrong for Minnesota thus far.