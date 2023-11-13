Josh Dobbs on SKOL chant: ‘It was definitely better in person’

The Minnesota Vikings getting their fifth-consecutive win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints was also the first home game for quarterback Josh Dobbs.

One of the things that makes U.S. Bank Stadium so special is the fans performing the SKOL chant. Dobbs was asked about it after the game and spoke highly of the tradition.

“Yeah, it definitely was better in person. It definitely was better in-person,” said Dobbs. Chris (O’Hara), our QB coach came up during it all and just — I was warming up, getting ready for the first drive. He said, Just take a second to take it all in. And so, yeah, it was a cool moment. It’s definitely rocking in person.”

Dobbs has had quite the whirlwind in his first 12 days with the Vikings. He led the Vikings to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in relief of Jaren Hall and followed it up with a win in his first start against the Saints.

What is the future for Dobbs and the Vikings? We don’t know for sure, but with two games left before the bye, the Vikings have a chance to make some noise in a weak NFC.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire