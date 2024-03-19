Josh Dobbs lands with 49ers

Quarterback Josh Dobbs is not one of the Arizona Cardinals’ free agents. They traded him to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline.

He has a new team in 2024.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Dobbs is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, getting a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.25 million contract with up to $750,000 in incentives.

He is lined up to be Brock Purdy’s backup for the 49ers.

Dobbs started the first eight games of the season for the Cardinals last season after they acquired him from the Cleveland Browns before the season. He went 1-7, completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

He was traded to Minnesota with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder and then started three games for the Vikings before getting benched for the final four games of the season.

Now he will get to face the Cardinals (although perhaps not playing) twice in 2024.

