Josh Dobbs: I'm going to embrace any role I'm given

Quarterback Josh Dobbs' last few days have been a whirlwind.

Dobbs started at quarterback for the Cardinals in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens and then learned on Monday that he had been benched. Dobbs was then traded to the Vikings on Tuesday as they moved to give themselves options in the wake of Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles and the veteran has spent the last couple of days starting to settle into life with his new team.

On Thursday, Dobbs said he was surprised to learn at the trade "but at this point in my career and my journey you’re not too surprised by anything happening." He said his "confidence is high" about learning the Vikings offense quickly and that he's trying to help rookie Jaren Hall prepare for this week's game against the Falcons in any way he can rather than worrying about whether he'll be the starter in the weeks to come.

"I'm going to embrace whatever role I’m given," Dobbs said.

The last eight games were Dobbs' first extended run as a starting quarterback in the NFL and he thinks his time in Arizona will help him once he does get on the field in Minnesota, but a good outing or two for Hall might not leave much room for Dobbs to move back to the first team with his new team.