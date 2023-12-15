Josh Dobbs goes from starter to 3rd-string QB for Vikings

The roller coaster of a season for quarterback Josh Dobbs continues. Traded to the Minnesota Vikings after starting eight games for the Arizona Cardinals, he played well and led the team to victories.

Now after five games and four starts, Dobbs has been demoted.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Nick Mullens will start on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie Jaren Hall will back him up and Dobbs will be the emergency third quarterback.

If this is how the quarterback situation remains for the rest of the season, it could affect the Cardinals. Arizona sent Dobbs and a seventh-round selection to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick. However, if Dobbs plays 55% of the Vikings’ offensive snaps, the Cardinals will get the seventh-round selection back.

Thus far, Dobbs has played 319 offensive snaps, 91% of the snaps in five games. If Dobbs does not play another snap this season, as long as the Vikings play fewer than 261 offensive snaps in the final four games, he will have hit the 55% mark for the Cardinals to get their selection back.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire