With Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, the Titans are looking at someone other than third-round rookie Malik Willis to play for them at quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Tennessee against Dallas on Thursday night.

Dobbs just joined the Titans on Dec. 21, signing with the club off of the Lions’ practice squad. Dobbs began the year with the Browns but was let go when Deshaun Watson was placed on the roster following his 11-game suspension.

Originally a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has been around the league for a while but has never made a start. He’s made six career appearances, completing 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards with an interception.

Dobbs has also spent time with the Jaguars.

While he’s appeared in eight games with three starts, Willis has not looked ready to play as a rookie. Last week against Houston, he finished 14-o-23 for 99 yards with a pair of interceptions. He had 43 yards on seven carries but was also sacked four times.

Overall, Willis has completed just 51 percent of his passes for 276 yards with three picks and he’s rushed for 123 yards with one TD. He has a 42.8 passer rating.

Josh Dobbs is expected to start for Titans on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk