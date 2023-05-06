Josh Dobbs excited to reunite with Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson after starting chance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs throws a warmup pass before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

BEREA — Josh Dobbs finally got his opportunity to start at the very end of what easily could be considered the most adverse year of his NFL career.

As year that started with Dobbs as the No. 3 in a Browns quarterback room constantly dealing with the uncertainty of a Deshaun Watson suspension ended with him getting two critical starts for the Tennessee Titans as they chased an AFC South title. After spending the better part of six seasons in the league and only appearing in a handful of games, he had to be a chance to prove himself.

Well, maybe prove himself to others.

"I didn't prove anything to myself," Dobbs said in a phone interview this week with the Beacon Journal. "It's nothing I didn't already know about myself."

Browns news: Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs sees big things out of 'fellow Vol' Cedric Tillman

The Titans went 0-2 in the two games Dobbs started, losing to the Dallas Cowboys and, in a showdown for the AFC South title, the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 411 yards in those two games with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks with fellow QB Joshua Dobbs during the first half of a preseason game against the Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

The statistics aren't the big takeaway from those two starts for Dobbs, who re-signed with the Browns in March. Instead, it's about the ability to answer the bell when called upon after going through months of turbulence.

"I think part of it would be getting game experience and playing in the most adverse situation ever and playing well shows what you're able to do, not to yourself, but to your teams and coaching staffs and the people that are in control of your opportunities," Dobbs said. "It shows what you're able to do when you're in a stable environment, where you get extensive reps and preparation and game plans molded around your skillset, to go out and compete and play at a high level.

"So I think that was the biggest thing that I was able to show, not to myself but to the decision makers that I was put in the most adverse situation of any quarterback across the league last year, and excelled in it."

Story continues

Dobbs originally signed with the Browns in April 2022 on a one-year deal. He spent the offseason as the No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett, before becoming the No. 2 in the middle of the preseason once the process began to transition to life with Watson on suspension.

When Watson returned from suspension in late November, the Browns chose to keep Kellen Mond on the active roster and waived Dobbs, with the idea that they hoped to re-sign him should he pass through waivers. He didn't, as the Detroit Lions signed him to their practice squad a week later.

Browns quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (7) and Joshua Dobbs (15) enter the field before the start of a game against the Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tennessee, though, opened the door for Dobbs when it provided him a spot on the active roster with three games remaining after starter Ryan Tannehill sustained a season-ending ankle injury. After rookie Malik Willis started in a Week 16 loss to the Houston Texans, the Titans turned to Dobbs, who only had six career regular-season appearances, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 (five games) and 2020 (one game).

"It was a productive experience," Dobbs said. "Obviously there's a bit of roundabout from a travel perspective. But from an opportunity playing football, I was definitely blessed to have that opportunity."

More Browns news: New Cleveland Browns special-teamer Mike Ford Jr. ready to bring 'dog' to 'Dawg Pound'

In a true roundabout fashion, Dobbs' path after Tennessee led him right back to where he was last spring. He agreed to a new one-year deal with the Browns on March 20, this time knowing his exact role.

Despite the presence of Mond and the selection of Dorian Thompson-Robinson in last weekend's draft, the role of Watson's backup will be Dobbs' this season. It's a season he believes will start with the Browns, at least at quarterback, significantly ahead of the game from last year.

"For one, it's a second year for everyone in the scheme, especially at the QB position," Dobbs said. "And then, two, there's no uncertainty. You know the situation. Last year at this point, you didn't know if he was going to get to suspend it at all, if he was going to be suspended all season. There was just a lot of unknowns out there, and I think that weighs on everyone, that weighs on the QB room, that weighs on Deshaun — obviously, the most important person it weighs on — the coaching staff and the team."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks with Joshua Dobbs (15) during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

That has allowed Dobbs and Watson to pick right back up where they were a year ago. Actually, it allows the two to pick right back up where they've been since they first met as two Atlanta-area high school phenoms more than a decade ago.

"I've been around Dobbs since I was in high school, growing up in the same area," Watson said on April 18. "So it's good to see him come back and what he did whenever he was away from the building for that short period of time for Tennessee was definitely dope to see, too. So it's good to have the guys around me and good to see the guys have success and opportunities."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Josh Dobbs excited to reunite with Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson