Josh Dobbs benched, Nick Mullens in at QB for Vikings

The Josh Dobbs Cinderella story has ended, with the Vikings' offense turning into a pumpkin today in Las Vegas.

Dobbs was benched and replaced by Nick Mullens with the score 0-0 in the fourth quarter today against the Raiders.

Before he was benched, Dobbs had completed just 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards. Mullens' first pass was a 26-yard completion to T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings' defense has shut down the Raiders' offense, and the game has been notable primarily for the punting duel between Minnesota's Ryan Wright and Las Vegas's AJ Cole, both of whom are playing well and averaging more than 50 yards a punt.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to see his offense do something more than just set up a long punt, and he's hoping Mullens can get the job done.