Josh Dobbs 3-yard TD pass gives Vikings 7-3 lead over Broncos

Minnesota started Sunday night's game with a turnover, but the club has now gotten on the board.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs tossed a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Josh Oliver to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead over the Broncos.

The play capped a 10-play, 65-yard possession that took 5:08 off the clock. Minnesota converted third-and-1 at the Denver 27 with Alexander Pattison’s 15-yard run. Then on third-and-1 at the 3, Dobbs rolled to his right, shook off a defender trying to sack him, and found an open Oliver in the end zone for the score.

It was Dobbs’ fourth touchdown pass with the Vikings and his 12th total passing TD on the season.

Dobbs has started Sunday’s contest 6-of-7 for 40 yards with a TD. But he did fumble on Minnesota’s first possession when head coach Kevin O’Connell called for a play that had tight end T.J. Hockenson under center and pitch it to the QB.