The Browns announced Thursday they will induct former receivers Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter into their Legends Program.

The team will honor the players during a halftime ceremony in Week Three when the Browns host Washington.

The Browns began their Legends Program in 2001, automatically inducting the team’s Pro Football Hall of Famers along with a class of five other inductees. The team has named two Legends per season since 2010 with the exception of 2019 when it unveiled the Otto Graham statue outside the stadium and inducted Clay Matthews into the Ring of Honor.

An eight-person selection committee considers players who have played for Cleveland for at least five years, were considered a major contributor and who retired from the NFL at least five years ago.

“It is always special to spend time with and celebrate Browns alumni, and we are incredibly proud to recognize Webster Slaughter and Josh Cribbs – two of our team’s greats that are also exceptional men – as the newest Browns Legends members,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate everything they, along with all of our alumni, have done for the Browns on the field and how they continue to contribute to our team and our community in meaningful ways.”

Cribbs, who spent eight seasons with the Browns, owns 11 team return records. Slaughter caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns in his six seasons in Cleveland.

Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter named Browns Legends originally appeared on Pro Football Talk