Josh Cavallo opens up about the injury keeping him off the field

Gay professional soccer player Josh Cavallo has some sad news.

The Australian pro athlete, who currently plays left back and central midfielder for A-League Men club Adelaide United, has announced that he is currently facing recovery from an injury and that he may have to miss significant playing time.

"A year ago I had a serious injury, achilles tendon rupture, I was a year without being able to play," he wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news. "There were many days of pain and suffering, but a lot of learning."

In a match in February of 2023, Cavallo tore his Achillies tendon and missed nearly a year. He finally made his first appearance in a game since the injury this January.

Sadly, he's not out of the woods yet.

"Unfortunately, now I have to live with a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality," he continued. "I want to thank all those people who support me through surgery. Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles they're, I will always have the enthusiasm to keep fighting for my dreams."

At least if Cavallo has to miss a significant amount of time, he can spend it with his fiance, Leighton Morrell. The two got engaged at Hindmarsh Stadium, with the help of Cavallo's team, this past March.

“Your endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically. It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started," he said in a post about the moment.