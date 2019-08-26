Josh Carraway tears Achilles; Aaron Neary breaks ankle

The Rams had two big injuries in Saturday’s preseason win over the Broncos, losing linebacker Josh Carraway for the season and offensive lineman Aaron Neary indefinitely.

Carraway tore an Achilles, coach Sean McVay announced Sunday, and Neary fractured an ankle.

“It’s unfortunate news for those two guys,” McVay said.

Carraway, who signed with the team in May, made three tackles and a sack in three preseason games. The Rams listed him as a fourth-string outside linebacker on their preseason depth chart.

Neary, who will require surgery, was expected to back up center Brian Allen. Vitas Hrynkiewicz, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State who signed with the Rams in May, is the only other center on the roster.