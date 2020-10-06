Josh Bynes’ surprise speech fueled Bengals’ defensive turnaround during 1st win

Chris Roling

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t just throwing out lip service when they said this offseason the emphasis was on finding winners and proven leaders from other programs — collegiate or otherwise.

Josh Bynes, a longtime NFL veteran, was a free-agent add tasked with suddenly being the senior-most guy in at the linebacker spot on a team that drafted three rookies and added more later.

After a struggle-filled start for Bynes’ defense during the march to 0-2-1, it was the veteran who stepped up with a surprise Saturday night speech to his teammates before the win over Jacksonville.

Star safety Jessie Bates explained, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Bynes is undrafted, he’s been in ten years, he’s been on a national championship (team), he’s won a Super Bowl. Him just being able to talk about his experiences and how that Super Bowl team, they started out 2-5 or whatever. How they came back and they won a Super Bowl. We’re trying to build that culture and that mindset here in Cincinnati.”

Rest assured the rookies noticed too, per ESPN’s Ben Baby:


The defense responded by generally looking improved and holding the Jaguars to a 2-of-10 mark on third downs in the win. Bates again looked like an NFL-wide breakout star and keep in mind Bynes’ unit did this while down a few starting corners and Geno Atkins.

The unit will need another upswing in play going into Week 5, where a battle against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens awaits.