Linebacker Josh Bynes returned to the Ravens for a third tour of duty in 2021 and he’ll be sticking around for another year.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Bynes has agreed to re-sign with the AFC North team. It will be a one-year deal for Bynes.

Bynes started 12 of the 14 games he played during the 2021 season. He had 76 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

Bynes made the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent four years in Baltimore before moving on to stints with the Lions and Cardinals. He came back to the Ravens in 2019, left for the Bengals in 2020 and then returned last September after failing to make the Panthers.

Josh Bynes returning to Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk