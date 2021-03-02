Josh Bynes: Joe Burrow will be a 'bright star' in this league

Cincinnati Bengals LB Josh Bynes joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Bengals 2020 season, QB Joe Burrow and free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Water cannon and tear gas hit Myanmar protesters

    This comes as foreign ministers of neighboring countries prepare to hold talks with the junta in a bid to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.The coup halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbors.Hundreds of people have been arrested, according to activists, among them six journalists, one of whom works for the Associated Press.

  • 49ers assemble advisory committee to safely return to Levi's Stadium

    The 49ers on Tuesday announced the formation of an advisory committee to develop a plan for a safe re-opening of Levis Stadium.

  • Cuomo hires defense lawyer in nursing home probe

    Now facing multiple investigations, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hired a criminal defense lawyer to represent his office in a federal probe into COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes.That announcement by his spokesperson on Monday.Earlier the same day a third woman accused the Democratic governor of inappropriate behavior, saying he asked to kiss her at a wedding reception.Two other women, both former aides to Cuomo, last week went public with claims he engaged in a series of unwanted, sexually suggestive comments, and in one case an unsolicited kiss.On Sunday, he apologized if his remarks or behavior were misinterpreted as flirtation and said he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable.New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would oversee an independent probe into the allegations.The governor shot to national popularity for his aggressive and outspoken efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.But a recent report alleging he may have undercounted deaths in nursing homes threatens to tarnish that image, even before the accusations of sexual misconduct emerged.The U.S. Justice Department is investigating COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. A report in January said New York State misrepresented those deaths early in the pandemic.

  • Lakers' Caruso sees LeBron, Guardiola parallels

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso joins the show again to reflect on his NBA title, his excitement about Man City's season so far and more.

  • Colts’ Darius Leonard launches ‘Maniac Foundation’

    The Maniac now has a foundation.

  • NFL betting: Does the Cardinals' addition of J.J. Watt make them a contender?

    J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?

  • Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

    Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald.

  • Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev isn't retiring after brutal battle with COVID-19, emotional post

    At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."

  • Teams would be wise to sign Alex Smith if Washington lets him go. Just ask Patrick Mahomes

    Even though he's turning 37 and was ineffective last season, Smith's contributions to a franchise extend far beyond the field. And his biggest advocate might be the NFL's biggest talent.

  • European Tour set to make history with three back-to-back tournaments played in Florida

    The European Tour is ready to make history by playing three back-to-back tournaments in Florida. If the emergency plans have to be actioned because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the circuit has ever hosted an event in the the previously off-limits United States. Officials at Wentworth HQ have had to move quickly and creatively to fill the void that will most likely be left because of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travelling to and from Spain and Portugal. The proposals are still being worked through, but it is understood that the respective parties have arrived at a solution that would have been unimaginable until the “strategic alliance” between the two main male tours was signed four months ago. Not only has the PGA Tour given their sanction to the prospective tournaments, but it is understood they first proposed the idea as they saw their new partners struggling with the schedule due to the ongoing crisis. Immediately after The Masters at Augusta, the Tour is down to visit Tenerife, Gran Canaria and the Algarve. But with Spain banning visitors from the UK and South Africa and with Portugal on the red list, the “elite athlete” exemption would not apply. On average, roughly a third of European Tour fields are made up by South African and UK pros, making it doubtful this trio of stops could justifiably go ahead. At the moment, the Tour is undergoing a frustrating four-week blank period of regular events and Keith Pelley, the wily chief executive, has made it his mission to give his membership ample opportunities. Last year, Pelley witnessed more than 20 tournaments being either cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus, but after a three-month hiatus, the resourceful Canadian was still able to compile a running order that featured 22 events until the end of the year, including a six-week “UK Swing”. It was a phenomenal achievement under the circumstances, but Pelley’s canniest bit of business undoubtedly came in December. With the Premier Golf League offering Pelley 10s of millions to lend its mooted World Tour series some credibility by sanctioning the first few events, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner came in to buy a portion of its rivals media company - estimated to be more than £50m - and sign up to an agreement finally to co-operate with each other after decades of a fragmented global calendar. Monahan was invited on to the European Tour’s board and the benefits of the arrangement could soon pay off so rapidly and so welcomely for Pelley’s circuit. After this story appeared on the Telegraph Sport website on Monday afternoon, a memo was sent to all the players referencing this article and confirming that “our new partners at the PGA Tour have offered to help us in any way possible, which is a credit to them and visible evidence of the strength of our recently-announced Strategic Alliance”. It added: “It is very much only a possibility at this stage and is part of our continuing desire to investigate all avenues available to us if, in fact, our current schedule is not feasible due to continued travel restrictions for different sections of our membership.” Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Tiger Woods broke his silence following his car crash in LA last week, thanking all of his fellow pros for wearing his Sunday uniform in the final round of not only the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, but also at the LPGA’S Gainbridge event at Lake Nona and on the PGA Tour’s seniors tournament. He said: "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts." He went on to express his gratitude, saying: "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Woods, 45, remains in hospital in California starting his recovery from multiple surgeries on career-threatening injuries to his lower-right leg. He is hopeful of being able to return to his Florida home later this week.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ohio State's Shaun Wade cracks top 100 prospects

    Here are Yahoo Sports' 2021 NFL draft prospects, Nos. 96 to 100 (and we couldn't break a tie for the final spot, so you receive a bonus prospect.

  • Former Eagles cornerback, CBS broadcaster Irv Cross dies at 81

    Irv Cross played in the league from 1961-69, and then spent 23 years with CBS as an NFL analyst.

  • Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: Kenny Golladay 'has shown ability to be a No. 1 WR'

    Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay played just 5 games last season because of injuries, but led the NFL with 11 TD catches in 2019

  • 2021 Fantasy Football: Early look at top-10 player rankings

    Who doesn't love early fantasy rankings? Take a look at our top 10 lists for 2021.

  • Carmelo, LaMelo Ball swap jerseys after nearly combining for 60 points

    Carmelo Anthony and LaMelo Ball met for the first time this season and the two put on a show on Monday night.

  • Former Browns CB Buster Skrine now available after being released by the Bears

    Skrine played his first 4 years in Cleveland

  • Twitter reacts to Bears CB Buster Skrine’s pending release

    Twitter had plenty to say about Bears CB Buster Skrine's pending release, which included plenty of relief.

  • Tennis-After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena

    The strongly built Sabalenka finished 2020 with trophies at Ostrava and Linz and arrived in Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam after picking up her third straight title at a WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi. "I felt like I missed my opportunity because I feel like if you are coming back from 1-4 and you're kind of feeling your game and you're there, you're fighting, you just have to take this opportunity," Sabalenka told reporters in Doha on Monday. Sabalenka, who will defend her Qatar Open title this week, managed to match Williams's power from the baseline but felt her approach was not right.

  • The Bears are releasing CB Buster Skrine

    The Bears first cap casualty of the offseason is cornerback Buster Skrine, which frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space.