Josh Boyer will remain the Dolphins defensive coordinator

The Dolphins have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, but they will not be hiring a new defensive coordinator.

During an appearance on 560 WQAM on Friday morning, McDaniel confirmed reports that Josh Boyer will remain in that role. McDaniel also confirmed that Wes Welker will be the wide receivers coach.

Boyer joined the Dolphins in 2019 as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He moved up to defensive coordinator in 2020.

The Dolphins ranked 16th in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed during the regular season. McDaniel said at a Thursday press conference that he saw “a defense that I didn’t want to go against” when he looked at tape of the team’s play and said the unit is one he is “glad is our defense.”

With Boyer returning, McDaniel has ensured that it will be his defense in 2022.

