Josh Berry wins Xfinity race at Charlotte

Josh Berry fought hard with his JR Motorsports teammates and was rewarded for it.

Berry held on to lead the final 23 laps after a heated battle with Justin Allgaier to score the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Berry and Allgaier battled hard for much of the race, combining to lead 152 of 200 laps. That contest came to an end when Allgaier contacted the outside wall and cut a right-rear tire, forcing him to pit road with 16 laps remaining.

Berry dominated the day, highlighted by Berry’s 18.039-second margin of victory of second-place finisher Ty Gibbs after leading a race-high 89 laps.

His win, the second of the year and fourth of his career, marks JR Motorsports’ first Charlotte victory and is the team’s fourth triumph in the past five races.

Trevor Bayne, who started from the rear of the field Saturday, was running third when green flag pit stops began with less than 50 laps remaining. However, Bayne was nabbed for speeding on pit road, relegating him to a ninth-place finish instead.

The event was full of attrition, including a first stage that saw four cautions for accidents.

The eighth and final caution of the day was for the biggest incident — a five-car pile up in Turn 3. Cup regular Austin Dillon, piloting the No. 48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing, cut a right front tire after contact with Brandon Jones after a restart. Dillon tried to slow his car entering Turn 3 but the car carried up the banking and directly in front of Ryan Sieg. The pair slid up the track and into the outside wall, collecting Anthony Alfredo, Joe Graf Jr. and Stefan Parsons in the process.

A crash at Lap 43 ended the first stage after Jeffrey Earnhardt slid high at the exit of Turn 4. The right rear of his No. 26 Toyota was caught by Ryan Ellis‘ left front, sending Kyle Weatherman crashing and Myatt Snider spinning. Ryan Vargas dove through the infield turf and escaped unscathed.

Completing the top five behind Berry and Gibbs were Sam Mayer, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece. Gragson rebounded from a sour motor earlier in the day that sent him as far back as 30th place one lap down.

Daniel Hemric, the defending series champion, finished sixth as the final car on the lead lap. Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Bayne and Snider rounded out the top 10.

Stage 1 winner: Josh Berry

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next race: The series heads to Portland International Raceway for the first time on June 4 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

