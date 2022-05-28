Josh Berry wins Xfinity race at Charlotte as JR Motorsports dominates overall

JR Motorsports utterly dominated Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The four Chevrolet drivers combined for 191 laps led in the 200-lap event. Sam Mayer claimed the pole position and held on to P1 for three laps. Noah Gragson led 10 circuits. Justin Allgaier was out front for 63 circuits. And Josh Berry‘s 89 laps in the front spot was a race high and included the final lap.

RELATED: Unofficial race results | At-track photos

Berry‘s victory in the Alsco Uniforms 300 marked the second win of 2022, the fourth of his career and the first at Charlotte‘s 1.5-mile track.

Berry‘s No. 8 car battled Allgaier‘s No. 7 in the final dash to the checkers. Allgaier held the lead from Lap 163 to 175, before Berry stole it and lost it, only to reclaim again for the final 23 laps.

Berry won Stage 1 on Lap 45, marking his fourth stage win of the season. Allgaier won Stage 2 on Lap 90, his third 2022 stage win. He was second in the first stage; Berry was second in the second stage — essentially flipping spots.

Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Ty Gibbs ultimately finished second by 18.039 seconds. Mayer came in third. Gragson was fourth. NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece placed fifth, competing in all three series this weekend. Daniel Hemric, Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Trevor Bayne and Myatt Snider completed the top 10.

The only other driver to register leading laps was Preece, with 10 total.

Next Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland International Raceway for the first time ever. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This story will be updated.

Most points for JR Motorsports in 2022? - Powered By PickUp



