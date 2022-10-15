Josh Berry wins at Las Vegas, punches ticket to Championship 4

Josh Berry took the checkered flag and punched his ticket to the Championship 4 in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With the win, the No. 8 JR Motorsports driver is the first series driver to qualify for the title race next month at Phoenix Raceway.

Right behind him were JRM teammates Noah Gragson in the No. 9 JRM Chevy and Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 Chevrolet. Gragson won Stage 2. Rounding out the top five were playoff contender and Stage 1 winner Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Trevor Bayne in the No. 18 JGR Toyota.

AJ Allmendinger, winner of the previous two Xfinity Series races and one of the championship favorites, had to make an unscheduled stop late in the Final Stage to fix a loose wheel and finished 22nd. He now sits below the elimination line.

Former 2022 playoff contender Ryan Sieg went to the garage early with a steering issue in Stage 1. He finished 38th, last on the results sheet.

The Xfinity Series next races at Homestead-Miami Speedway with next Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 (4:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR).