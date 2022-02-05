Josh Berry wins 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway

The last time Josh Berry won a race at South Carolina’s Florence Motor Speedway, in 2021 as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race a week later at Martinsville Speedway. He says that sequence changed his life.

On Saturday, Berry won again at the 0.4-mile paved oval, this time in the seventh annual IceBreaker. He did so with his debut as a full-time Xfinity Series driver at Daytona International Speedway just two weeks away.

“I sure hope so,” Berry said in Victory Lane when asked by FloRacing’s Jacklyn Drake whether his second Florence victory might lead to another Xfinity win. “I’m just really thankful. I have so much fun racing these cars.”

Those cars are late model stocks, which Berry had driven to victories virtually everywhere except for the Florence IceBreaker. A short-track racing master, Berry now has another notch on his belt as he enters 2022 driving full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Hear from Josh Berry in @NASCARRoots Florence Motor Speedway Icebreaker victory lane! 🏁 📺 https://t.co/QAS5pfNfXj pic.twitter.com/vTQyhZkgZu — FloRacing (@FloRacing) February 5, 2022

This win, though, required strategy. Berry qualified third behind pole-sitter Zack Miracle and Connor Hall. The eventual winner displayed patience, conserving his tires while trying to keep the leaders in sight.

Sure enough, both Miracle and Hall experienced trouble. Berry took the lead on Lap 79 and never gave it up, eventually coasting to the victory by more than seven seconds.

“Last year in this race I fell too far back and lost track position,” Berry recalled. “I just tried to keep better track position with cleaner air. These guys worked really hard this winter putting this car together; first race on it. I just want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me for the last 10 years now.”

As Berry turns his attention to the Xfinity Series, Carson Kvapil for the rest of the season will take the wheel of the late model stock Berry drove to the win Saturday for JR Motorsports.

“We’re all really excited for this season,” Berry added. “So this is a good way to start.”

Miracle finished second in Saturday’s IceBreaker after starting on the pole. Kade Brown, Trent Barnes and Brandon Pierce rounded out the top five.

Florence Motor Speedway’s weekly racing season begins Saturday, March 5 with its opening night.