Reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion Josh Berry claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Berry, who is running a partial Xfinity schedule in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, took the lead from Ty Gibbs with 29 laps to go.

He went on to win by .590 of a second over JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson.

Upon winning, Berry told his No. 8 team over the radio: “Thank you guys for believing in me.”

With his runner-up, Gragson earned the first $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus prize of the season.

Daniel Hemric, Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five finishers.

The 250-lap race began Friday night, but was stopped by rain after 91 laps. The resumption of the race began shortly after Noon ET on Sunday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: 18-year-old Ty Gibbs continued to impress with a fourth-place finish for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs has now finished first, second and fourth in his first three career Xfinity starts …

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Vargas‘ race ended immediately after Sunday’s initial restart at Lap 97. He lost the brakes on his No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet and hit another car, suffering terminal front-end damage. … Tommy Joe Martins was running a solid 11th when he was forced to pit road for a battery issue on Lap 173. He returned to the track and finished 34th, 19 laps down.

NOTABLE: Berry became the first driver to earn their inaugural Xfinity win at Martinsville since Jeff Burton in the September 1990 race.

NEXT: The series returns to action Saturday, April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway (4 p.m. ET, FOX).

This story will be updated…

Josh Berry scores first career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville originally appeared on NBCSports.com