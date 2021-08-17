Josh Berry says getting the call from JRM ‘very rewarding’
Listen in as Josh Berry details his call with Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he found out he was going full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in 2021.
NASCAR.com brings you 'Up To Speed' on Josh Berry's full-time plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
JR Motorsports announced Monday that Josh Berry will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, taking the wheel of the organization’s No. 8 Chevrolet. Berry, last year’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, has made 16 Xfinity Series starts on a part-time basis this season — 13 for JRM and three […]
JR Motorsports announced Monday that Josh Berry will drive its No. 8 Chevrolet full-time starting next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
This story first appeared on NASCAR.com on May 5, 2021: What started after the 2018 season as a clean sheet of paper in NASCAR’s Research & Development Center is now delivered, dressed and ready for its close-up. NASCAR’s three automakers released their Next Gen models for Cup Series competition in 2022 on Wednesday at The […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — NASCAR Vice President of Competition Scott Miller and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track President Doug Boles addressed issues with the curbing in Turn 6 following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the track’s 2.439-mile road course. The curbing came apart on the right-hand corner on Lap 78 of the scheduled 82-lap race, causing […]
