Josh Berry reveals Dale Jr.-themed throwback for Darlington

The hype for Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend is continuing to build.

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is the latest to reveal his scheme for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 on May 7 — and it’s a good one.

Berry’s brightly-colored tribute is a nod to team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Xfinity Series (then-Busch Series) win at Richmond Raceway, featuring the mischievous monster Gossamer from Looney Tunes on the hood and family-favorite Bugs Bunny on the decklid.

Once again @tirepros & @JRMotorsports kill it with the throwback! Can‘t wait to see this ride at @TooToughToTame next month! Great work @RyanW_Design. pic.twitter.com/OCLvxeg8LU — Josh Berry (@joshberry) April 14, 2022

Wednesday evening, the JR Motorsports Twitter handle teased the reveal, hinting at inspiration from Dale Jr.’s notable car graveyard.

Took a trip to the graveyard. Hoping to get a little inspiration for our @tirepros throwback. pic.twitter.com/9NVy9W4Uum — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 13, 2022

Earnhardt gathered two series championships and 24 races en route to his NASCAR Hall of Fame career. Berry’s first series victory (and second) came in 2021 when he earned a part-time ride with the Earnhardt-owned team. His prowess in the limited stint earned him a full-time opportunity this season and has been a key member of the organization’s success, with four top 10s in eight races.

Graphic credits: JR Motorsports