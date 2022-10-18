Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports Xfinity team in 2023

Josh Berry will return to the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The team announced Berry’s return Tuesday, two days after he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and earned a spot in the Xfinity Championship Four Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

Berry, 32, has won a career-high three races this season in the No. 8 car, scoring at Dover, Charlotte and Vegas. In 52 series starts with JR Motorsports, Berry has earned five victories, 17 top-five and 32 top-10 finishes and claimed a spot in the Xfinity playoffs in his first year of eligibility.

“We’ve been lucky to have Josh spend so much of his career with JR Motorsports. He’s been successful at every level for us,” said team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a statement released by the team. “He’s performed well and won races in our cars, and now he’s contending for NASCAR championships. He established our Late Model team as a championship-caliber program and is now contributing to our Xfinity program. And I couldn’t be more proud to have him back at JRM in 2023.”

Berry began with JR Motorsports in 2010, when he campaigned all across the Southeast with the team’s Late Model team, earning 94 victories. Combined with his NXS victories, Berry is just one win shy of 100 career wins under the JRM banner.

“JR Motorsports has always been my home as a racer, and I’m proud to return to JRM and the No. 8 team for 2023,” Berry said in a team statement. “When I came here, it was as a Late Model driver and mechanic, and when I got the opportunity to race full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it was a dream come true. We’ll race for a series championship next month, and that’s nearly full-circle for me with the team.”

The team said sponsors will be announced later.

Read more about NASCAR

Bubba Wallace apologizes for actions after incident with Kyle Larson Cup playoffs frustrating Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry will return to JR Motorsports Xfinity team in 2023 originally appeared on NBCSports.com