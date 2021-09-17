Josh Berry replacing injured Michael Annett for tonight’s Xfinity race

JR Motorsports has announced that Josh Berry will replace Michael Annett in the No. 1 Chevrolet for tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway after Annett re-injured his right leg in a workout.

Annett underwent surgery in July to repair a stress fracture in his right femur. He missed four races earlier this season while recovering.

Prior to the announcement, Annett was in a must-win situation tonight in order to make the Xfinity playoffs. He was 66 points behind Riley Herbst for the 12th and final playoff spot.

Berry has made 14 of his 18 Xfinity starts this season with JRM, earning a win with the team at Martinsville Speedway.

He replaced Annett in the No. 1 car this summer at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, finishing eighth, and at Michigan International Speedway, where he finished fourth.

