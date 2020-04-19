Josh Berry claims Saturday Night Thunder victory at Richmond
JR Motorsports Late Model driver Josh Berry put his impressive eNASCAR skills in the spotlight Saturday night, winning the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway after a series of flawless late-race restarts.
Having led for much of the race previously, real-world short-track ace Berry retook the lead for good on Lap 113 of the 125-lap showdown following a series of pit stops that saw the driver of the No. 88 shuffled from the lead due to some tire-two strategies from his competitors.
“I was able to get out front and kind of run my line,” said Berry, who led 106 laps on the evening. “Richmond’s always been a really good track to me. I’m really glad to be a part of this tonight.”
It was Landon Cassill in the lead following a late caution with 40 laps to go after taking two tires, with Logan Seavey — the inaugural event winner at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago — lined up next to him in second after also taking two tires. Three laps later, though, Berry — who had led both Cassill and Ty Majeski prior to that caution — caught and passed Cassill to retake the lead.
A caution shortly thereafter saw Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo stay out, with Cassill and Berry restarting third and fourth, respectively, after two-tire stops. One more caution fell, setting up a final restart that saw Berry — who had climbed from fourth to second — pass Alfredo and pull away for the victory.
Majeski finished second behind Berry, with Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and Cassill completing the top five.
The race Saturday at Richmond was the second event under the Saturday Night Thunder banner, an event that complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). There are no transfers from Saturday Night Thunder to the Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota.
More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, with 26 racing in the main event Saturday night. Drivers qualified for the A-Main through three 10-lap heat races, with the top six drivers in each heat race — 18 total drivers — advancing to the main event.
Following the three heats, two 15-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top four finishers of each LCQ completed the field for the main race.
Below are the complete results and how drivers advanced to the A-Main.
Fin
Str
Car
Driver
Mfr
Led
Status
1
3
88
Josh Berry
Chevrolet
106
Running
2
2
45
Ty Majeski
Chevrolet
0
Running
3
6
4
Chase Cabre
Toyota
0
Running
4
12
18
Ty Gibbs
Toyota
0
Running
5
1
89
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
9
Running
6
16
55
Will Rodgers
Ford
0
Running
7
4
33
Anthony Alfredo
Chevrolet
10
Running
8
10
29
Kaz Grala
Chevrolet
0
Running
9
13
67
Logan Seavey
Ford
0
Running
10
9
74
Bayley Currey
Chevrolet
0
Running
11
8
75
Landon Huffman
Chevrolet
0
Running
12
15
19
Derek Kraus
Toyota
0
Running
13
22
57
Blake Koch
Chevrolet
0
Running
14
20
27
Ruben Garcia
Toyota
0
Running
15
18
99
Josh Bilicki
Chevrolet
0
Running
16
26
63
Scott Stenzel
Chevrolet
0
Running
17
14
8
Jeb Burton
Chevrolet
0
Running
18
11
41
Cole Custer
Ford
0
Running
19
25
34
Michael McDowell
Ford
0
Running
20
24
22
Austin Cindric
Ford
0
Running
21
23
15
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
0
Running
22
7
98
Chase Briscoe
Ford
0
Running
23
17
5
Matthew R Mills
Chevrolet
0
Running
24
5
90
Alex Labbe
Chevrolet
0
Running
25
19
7
Justin Allgaier
Chevrolet
0
Running
26
21
40
Ryan Truex
Chevrolet
0
Running
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1
1. Landon Cassill
2. Anthony Alfredo
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Kaz Grala
5. Logan Seavey
6. Will Rodgers
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2
1. Ty Majeski
2. Alex Labbe
3. Landon Huffman
4. Cole Custer
5. Jeb Burton
6. Matthew Mills
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3
1. Josh Berry
2. Chase Cabre
3. Bayley Currey
4. Ty Gibbs
5. Derek Kraus
6. Josh Bilicki
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1
1. Justin Allgaier
2. Ryan Truex
3. Brennan Poole
4. Michael McDowell
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2
1. Ruben Garcia Jr.
2. Blake Koch
3. Austin Cindric
4. Scott Stenzel