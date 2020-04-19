Josh Berry claims Saturday Night Thunder victory at Richmond

JR Motorsports Late Model driver Josh Berry put his impressive eNASCAR skills in the spotlight Saturday night, winning the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway after a series of flawless late-race restarts.

Having led for much of the race previously, real-world short-track ace Berry retook the lead for good on Lap 113 of the 125-lap showdown following a series of pit stops that saw the driver of the No. 88 shuffled from the lead due to some tire-two strategies from his competitors.

“I was able to get out front and kind of run my line,” said Berry, who led 106 laps on the evening. “Richmond’s always been a really good track to me. I’m really glad to be a part of this tonight.”

It was Landon Cassill in the lead following a late caution with 40 laps to go after taking two tires, with Logan Seavey — the inaugural event winner at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago — lined up next to him in second after also taking two tires. Three laps later, though, Berry — who had led both Cassill and Ty Majeski prior to that caution — caught and passed Cassill to retake the lead.

A caution shortly thereafter saw Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo stay out, with Cassill and Berry restarting third and fourth, respectively, after two-tire stops. One more caution fell, setting up a final restart that saw Berry — who had climbed from fourth to second — pass Alfredo and pull away for the victory.

Majeski finished second behind Berry, with Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and Cassill completing the top five.

The race Saturday at Richmond was the second event under the Saturday Night Thunder banner, an event that complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). There are no transfers from Saturday Night Thunder to the Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota.

More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, with 26 racing in the main event Saturday night. Drivers qualified for the A-Main through three 10-lap heat races, with the top six drivers in each heat race — 18 total drivers — advancing to the main event.

Following the three heats, two 15-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top four finishers of each LCQ completed the field for the main race.

Below are the complete results and how drivers advanced to the A-Main.

Fin

Str

Car

Driver

Mfr

Led

Status

1

3

88

Josh Berry

Chevrolet

106

Running

2

2

45

Ty Majeski

Chevrolet

0

Running

3

6

4

Chase Cabre

Toyota

0

Running

4

12

18

Ty Gibbs

Toyota

0

Running

5

1

89

Landon Cassill

Chevrolet

9

Running

6

16

55

Will Rodgers

Ford

0

Running

7

4

33

Anthony Alfredo

Chevrolet

10

Running

8

10

29

Kaz Grala

Chevrolet

0

Running

9

13

67

Logan Seavey

Ford

0

Running

10

9

74

Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

0

Running

11

8

75

Landon Huffman

Chevrolet

0

Running

12

15

19

Derek Kraus

Toyota

0

Running

13

22

57

Blake Koch

Chevrolet

0

Running

14

20

27

Ruben Garcia

Toyota

0

Running

15

18

99

Josh Bilicki

Chevrolet

0

Running

16

26

63

Scott Stenzel

Chevrolet

0

Running

17

14

8

Jeb Burton

Chevrolet

0

Running

18

11

41

Cole Custer

Ford

0

Running

19

25

34

Michael McDowell

Ford

0

Running

20

24

22

Austin Cindric

Ford

0

Running

21

23

15

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

0

Running

22

7

98

Chase Briscoe

Ford

0

Running

23

17

5

Matthew R Mills

Chevrolet

0

Running

24

5

90

Alex Labbe

Chevrolet

0

Running

25

19

7

Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

0

Running

26

21

40

Ryan Truex

Chevrolet

0

Running

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1
1. Landon Cassill
2. Anthony Alfredo
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Kaz Grala
5. Logan Seavey
6. Will Rodgers

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2
1. Ty Majeski
2. Alex Labbe
3. Landon Huffman
4. Cole Custer
5. Jeb Burton
6. Matthew Mills

ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3
1. Josh Berry
2. Chase Cabre
3. Bayley Currey
4. Ty Gibbs
5. Derek Kraus
6. Josh Bilicki

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1
1. Justin Allgaier
2. Ryan Truex
3. Brennan Poole
4. Michael McDowell

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2
1. Ruben Garcia Jr.
2. Blake Koch
3. Austin Cindric
4. Scott Stenzel

