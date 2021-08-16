Josh Berry to race full time for JR. Motorsports in 2022
NASCAR.com brings you 'Up To Speed' on Josh Berry's full-time plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
JR Motorsports announced Monday that Josh Berry will drive its No. 8 Chevrolet full-time starting next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
JR Motorsports announced Monday that Josh Berry will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, taking the wheel of the organization’s No. 8 Chevrolet. Berry, last year’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, has made 16 Xfinity Series starts on a part-time basis this season — 13 for JRM and three […]
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
A chaotic ending to the inaugural Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course ends with A.J. Allmendinger winning for Kaulig Racing.
Despite Turn 6 curb problems causing major delays, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASCAR pledge to keep the Brickyard on the road course next year.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis to discuss the issues with the curb that came up during the race.
Some in the paddock wondered whether NASCAR and IMS would finish the 200-mile experiment that went horribly wrong in the closing laps.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.
