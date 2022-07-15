Josh Berry: ‘Qualifying’s been a little bit of a struggle for me’

Associated Press

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray doesn't recall being part of a run quite like what the Seattle Mariners are on these days. Everything is a new experience in the big leagues for All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and he just keeps doing impressive things. Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings before Rodríguez hit a emphatic grand slam as the Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.