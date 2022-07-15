Josh Berry: ‘Qualifying’s been a little bit of a struggle for me’
Josh Berry discusses his frequent challenges in qualifying for the Xfinity Series after winning his first pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Watch Josh Berry's qualifying lap at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that led to his first Xfinity Series pole win.
Before Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire, Ty Dillon talked about his decision to part ways with Petty GMS Motorsports' Cup operation.
Josh Berry will be joined on the front row by reigning Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric.
Ty Dillon announces Friday that he will not be back in the No. 42 NASCAR Cup car at Petty GMS Motorsports after this season.
Here are the details for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will air on USA Network.
