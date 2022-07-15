Josh Berry grabs first pole win at New Hampshire
Watch Josh Berry's qualifying lap at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that led to his first Xfinity Series pole win.
Josh Berry discusses his frequent challenges in qualifying for the Xfinity Series after winning his first pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Here are the details for Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will air on USA Network.
Josh Berry will be joined on the front row by reigning Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric.
Before Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire, Ty Dillon talked about his decision to part ways with Petty GMS Motorsports' Cup operation.
Aric Almirola shares his thoughts on Ross Chastain's aggression after the two had a run-in last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ty Dillon said Friday he will not return to the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet in 2023. Dillon, 30, made the announcement on social media before the NASCAR Cup Series’ visit this weekend to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Dillon is midway through his first season with the organization, which launched last December as a […]
