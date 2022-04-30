Josh Berry gets the checkered flag at Dover

Associated Press

A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. More than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening, according to authorities. "We now know that our damage path extended approximately 3 1/2 to four miles to the north of where we believed it to have ended last night,” Andover Deputy Fire Chief Mike Roosevelt said at a briefing.