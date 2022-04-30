Josh Berry gets the checkered flag at Dover
Josh Berry takes the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway, winning his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2022.
Chris Buescher was the surprise pole winner Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 160.149 mph to win his first career top spot. The RFK Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin, ordered this week by NASCAR to begin sensitivity training after he posted an anti-Asian meme. “Pretty cool of RFK to get our first pole,” Buescher said.
Josh Berry answered a runner-up finish last year at Dover Motor Speedway with a victory Saturday in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track— holding off his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier by 0.604 seconds. Berry led the final 55 laps of the 200-lap race to claim his first win of 2022 […]
Chris Buescher reflects on winning his first NASCAR Cup Series qualifying pole and first for RFK Racing at Dover Motor Speedway.
Josh Berry does a quick burnout and meets up with JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson after win at Dover Motor Speedway.
Noah Gragson wins the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize at Dover Motor Speedway and plans to give it to his team and pit crew members.
The No. 17 Ford posted a lap at 160.149 mph Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, giving Buescher the first pole position of his NASCAR career.
Josh Berry discusses struggling in restarts but relying on a great pit crew to help get him to the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin said someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson's driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious," Hamlin said. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson's ancestry — he's half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly didn't find the meme funny.
Chris Buescher rolled to the first Busch Light Pole Award of his NASCAR Cup Series career in Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway. RELATED: Starting lineup | Weekend schedule Buescher set the pace in the final 10-driver group, posting a best lap of 160.149 mph in the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. He scored […]
Berry held off a charge from JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier and led the final 55 laps en route to the victory at Dover on Saturday.