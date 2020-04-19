Josh Berry dominates Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at Richmond

Jerry Bonkowski
NBC Sports

Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.

“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.

“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”

While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.

“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”

Third through fifth were Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and pole sitter Landon Cassill. Sixth through 10th were Will Rodgers, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Logan Seavey and Bayley Currey.

The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.


FINAL RESULTS:

MAIN EVENT:  

  1. Josh Berry

  2. Ty Majeski

  3. Chase Cabre

  4. Ty Gibbs

  5. Landon Cassill

  6. Will Rodgers

  7. Anthony Alfredo

  8. Kaz Grala

  9. Logan Seavey

  10. Bayley Currey

  11. Landon Huffman

  12. Derek Kraus

  13. Blake Koch

  14. Ruben Garcia Jr.

  15. Josh Bilicki

  16. Scott Stenzel

  17. Jeb Burton

  18. Cole Custer

  19. Michael McDowell

  20. Austin Cindric

  21. Brennan Poole

  22. Chase Briscoe

  23. Matt Mills

  24. Alex Labbe

  25. Justin Allgaier

  26. Ryan Truex

Pole winner: Landon Cassill

Heat 1 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Landon Cassill

  2. Anthony Alfredo

  3. Chase Briscoe

  4. Kaz Grala

  5. Logan Seavey

  6. Will Rodgers

  7. Justin Allgaier

  8. Austin Cindric

  9. Jesse Iwuji

  10. JJ Yeley

  11. Brennan Poole

  12. Todd Gilliland

  13. Joey Gase

  14. Christian Eckes

  15. Michael Annett

Heat 2 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Ty Majeski

  2. Alex Labbe

  3. Landon Huffman

  4. Cole Custer

  5. Jeb Burton

  6. Matt Mills

  7. Chad Finchum

  8. Joe Graf Jr.

  9. Scott Stenzel

  10. Harrison Burton

  11. Spencer Boyd

  12. Michael McDowell

  13. Blake Koch

  14. Drew Dollar

Heat 3 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Josh Berry

  2. Chase Cabre

  3. Bayley Currey

  4. Ty Gibbs

  5. Derek Kraus

  6. Josh Bilicki

  7. Ryan Truex

  8. Ruben Garcia Jr.

  9. Stephen Leicht

  10. Myatt Snider

  11. Stewart Friesen

  12. Ryan Ellis

  13. Noah Gragson

  14. Angela Ruch

Last Chance qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

  1. Justin Allgaier,

  2. Ryan Truex

  3. Brennan Poole

  4. Michael McDowell

  5. Jesse Iwuji

  6. Harrison Burton

  7. Drew Dollar

  8. Stewart Friesen

  9. Joey Gase

  10. Joe Graf Jr.

  11. Noah Gragson

  12. Stephen Leicht

Last Chance qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

  1. Ruben Garcia Jr.

  2. Blake Koch

  3. Austin Cindric

  4. Scott Stenzel

  5. Chad Finchum

  6. Myatt Snider

  7. Spencer Boyd

  8. JJ Yeley

  9. Christian Eckes

  10. Todd Gilliland

  11. Ryan Ellis

  12. Angela Ruch

  13. Michael Annett

