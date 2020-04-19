Josh Berry dominates Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at Richmond

Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.

“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.

“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”

While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.

“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”

Third through fifth were Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and pole sitter Landon Cassill. Sixth through 10th were Will Rodgers, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Logan Seavey and Bayley Currey.

The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.

FINAL RESULTS:

MAIN EVENT:

Pole winner: Landon Cassill

Heat 1 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Heat 2 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Heat 3 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Last Chance qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

Justin Allgaier, Ryan Truex Brennan Poole Michael McDowell Jesse Iwuji Harrison Burton Drew Dollar Stewart Friesen Joey Gase Joe Graf Jr. Noah Gragson Stephen Leicht

Last Chance qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

Ruben Garcia Jr. Blake Koch Austin Cindric Scott Stenzel Chad Finchum Myatt Snider Spencer Boyd JJ Yeley Christian Eckes Todd Gilliland Ryan Ellis Angela Ruch Michael Annett

