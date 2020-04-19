Josh Berry dominates Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at Richmond
Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.
Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.
“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.
“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”
While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.
“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”
Third through fifth were Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and pole sitter Landon Cassill. Sixth through 10th were Will Rodgers, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Logan Seavey and Bayley Currey.
The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.
The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.
CHECKERED FLAG: @joshberry puts on a show in dominating fashion, taking the Saturday Night Thunder victory at the virtual @RichmondRaceway! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/X2ETB34szH
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 19, 2020
FINAL RESULTS:
MAIN EVENT:
Josh Berry
Ty Majeski
Chase Cabre
Ty Gibbs
Landon Cassill
Will Rodgers
Anthony Alfredo
Kaz Grala
Logan Seavey
Bayley Currey
Landon Huffman
Blake Koch
Pole winner: Landon Cassill
Heat 1 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):
Landon Cassill
Anthony Alfredo
Chase Briscoe
Kaz Grala
Logan Seavey
Will Rodgers
Justin Allgaier
Austin Cindric
Brennan Poole
Heat 2 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):
Ty Majeski
Alex Labbe
Landon Huffman
Cole Custer
Jeb Burton
Matt Mills
Scott Stenzel
Michael McDowell
Blake Koch
Heat 3 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):
Josh Berry
Chase Cabre
Bayley Currey
Ty Gibbs
Derek Kraus
Josh Bilicki
Ryan Truex
Ruben Garcia Jr.
Last Chance qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):
Justin Allgaier,
Ryan Truex
Brennan Poole
Michael McDowell
Jesse Iwuji
Harrison Burton
Drew Dollar
Stewart Friesen
Joey Gase
Joe Graf Jr.
Noah Gragson
Stephen Leicht
Last Chance qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):
Ruben Garcia Jr.
Blake Koch
Austin Cindric
Scott Stenzel
Chad Finchum
Myatt Snider
Spencer Boyd
JJ Yeley
Christian Eckes
Todd Gilliland
Ryan Ellis
Angela Ruch
Michael Annett
