LONDON (Reuters) -Lloyd's of London faces major claims this year related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but this will not lead to solvency issues, the commercial insurance market said on Thursday. Lloyd's is asking its member syndicates to give details of their exposure to the conflict, Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown told Reuters, adding it was too soon to estimate the size of the loss. Lloyd's has around 100 members that underwrite complex risks such as planes, ships and oil rigs.