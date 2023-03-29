Josh Archibald with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

ESPNs Jay Williams lauded Caitlin Clark after she put together a historic triple-double in the womens Elite Eight on Sunday.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
This is the assist of the season.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
The offseason addition of Christian Wood has netted the Dallas Mavericks headaches, not wins
Hey baseball fans! Do you want to see the dumbest ejection of the year? It's only March 27, but we've already got the winner. By Adam Hermann
World number one Carlos Alcaraz charged into the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tommy Paul on Tuesday but second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Russian Karen Khachanov.Tsitsipas had to wait a week for his first contest in Miami, beating Chilean Cristian Garin on Monday, but he came unstuck against Khachanov, losing 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
Andrew Wiggins will miss his 20th straight game due to a personal matter, but the Warriors haven't decided to
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023
Mean Green win 56-54, taking their only lead in the game on the final scoring play.
Opening Day is right around the corner, and hope springs eternal for the 2023 Red Sox ... right? Not quite. John Tomase shares five takeaways from spring training concerning Chris Sale's ace status, an eye-opening Masataka Yoshida stat and more.
With the new MLB season on the horizon, here are the oldest, biggest and most expensive ballparks fans can attend in 2023.
In a weak field, here are two solid bets with great odds.
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.